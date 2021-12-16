John M. Esh, 74, of East Earl, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Hospice of Lancaster County, Mount Joy. Born in Paradise, he was son of the late Jacob F. and Rebecca F. Kauffman Esh. He was the husband of Sara L. Smucker Esh. He was the owner of Fetterville Sales and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: sons, Reuben S. (Marilyn) Esh of Greeley, KS, Elmer K. (Mary) Esh of Narvon, Daniel L. (Christina) Esh of Ephrata; daughters, Barbara S. (Daniel Esh) of Quarryville, Ruth S. (Lloyd Glick) of Gap, Susanne S. (Steven Stoltzfus) of Gap; 25 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan (Ann) Esh of Loganton, Levi (Sylvia) of Mill Hall; sisters, Lydia (John Stoltzfus) of Gorodonville, Fannie (John Stoltzfus) of Kirkwood, Lizzie (Gideon Glick) of Leola, Barbara (Jonas Stoltzfus) Williamstown, Mary (Paul King) Rebersburg, IN; sister-in-law, Malinda Esh; step siblings, Jacob and Lydia Speicher.
He was preceded in death by: sons, Ivan and Jonathan Esh; brothers, Reuben and Ben Esh and sister-in-law, Lavina Esh.
The funeral will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM at 245 Fetterville Road, East Earl. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Mast Cemetery.
Furman’s-Leola
