John M. Erney, Jr., 85, of Columbia passed away on March 18th, 2020. He was born in York to the late John, Sr. and Elsie Shue Erney and was a lifelong resident of this area. John was a graduate of York High School with the Class of 1953 and worked at Caterpillar for thirty-five years before his retirement.
He was a world class softball player and a member of the ASA Pennsylvania Softball Hall of Fame. When not playing softball, John was bowling. He was a member of the 55 plus Susquehanna Senior League and the 2007 recipient of the Jimmy Sheckard Award. When not playing sports, you could find John in his garage working on his many woodworking projects. He adored his family and treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John's late wife, Patricia, was the love of his life. She preceded him in death in 2013. At the time of her passing, they had been married 59 years.
John leaves behind his children: Timothy, husband of Gloria Erney of Pittsburgh, Jay, husband of Vicki Erney of Dillsburg, Brenda, wife of Bob Kopf of Lancaster, Sue Wallace of Mount Joy, Robin, wife of Warren Yohe of Columbia; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois Naylor of Dover, PA, and his brother, Donald Erney of Bradenton, FL. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Erney and Marlin Erney and his sister, Grace Brown.
Due to world conditions, a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia School District Athletics, c/o bowling and softball, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
