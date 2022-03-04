John M. Eberly, 75, of East Earl, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was married 54 years to Abby Lou Rhoads Eberly. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Martin M. and Minnie M. Martin Eberly.
John was a cabinet finisher and had worked at Meridian Products. Prior to that he had worked at Rutt Custom Cabinetry for many years. He had also been the caretaker of Terre Hill Cemetery for many years. He was a member of Mt. Culmen E. C. Church and the Penn Dutch Sportsman's. His interest's included hunting and fishing.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, J.J. husband of Jackie M. Eberly of Lititz; a daughter, Mary J. wife of Curvin Ringler of Mohnton; two grandchildren, Lindsy and Jere Ringler; two sisters, Elizabeth M. wife of John Elam Zimmerman of Lebanon, and Edna M. wife of Allen Brubacker of Wisconsin; and a brother, Willis M. husband of Myrna Eberly of Reinholds. He was preceded in death by six siblings.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Mt. Culmen E. C. Church, 1885 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl, PA 17519. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA