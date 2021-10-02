John M. "Bus" Glenn, Jr., 97, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Simes Glenn with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Previously, he was married to the late Peggy (Palmer) Glenn. Born in Parkesburg, he was the son of John M. Glenn, Sr. and Marie Cromleigh Glenn.
Bus was an area resident all his life. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the European Theater of Operations. He was employed for over 50 years as a plumber with several local firms including Summer and Zim's of Atglen.
He was a member of the Christiana United Methodist Church and also a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge F&AM #417 of Christiana, PA.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by one daughter Wanda L. Reed and husband Robert of Lancaster, one grandson Eric S. Dorwart and wife Kim of Lancaster and two great granddaughters Morgan R. Dorwart and Nicole E. Dorwart both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Dorothy M. Lawrence, William T. Glenn, Donald P. Glenn, Robert T. Glenn and William P. Mack.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant and Bartville Roads, Christiana, PA 17509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
