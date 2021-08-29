John M. Bray, 66, of Stevens, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in an automobile accident early that morning. Born in Pittsburg, John was a son of the late John A. & Rosita A. (Almaguer) Bray. He lived in the Ephrata area for the past 28 years, moving here from Northern Virginia.
Many knew "Jonboy" as a fun, local Karaoke singer and he was a KJ/DJ at various businesses and events for many years. Everyone enjoyed his singing. He worked for Radio Shack at many of the district locations in Lancaster and Berks counties, managing a couple of stores in Berks; one of which earned him "District Store Manager of the Year" in 2001. He also managed Famous Brand Electronics at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster; tended bar in Ephrata and cooked for many years in VA. In VA, he worked in the China, Crystal & Silver departments for some major Department stores; also, he was a partner at the Georgetown Silver Shoppe in Washington, DC. He was an active member of the Reamstown Athletic Association serving as an officer for 10 years, the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, the Gouglersville Fire Co., and the Sons of AMVETS Post 136 in Ephrata. With the Sons, he held various positions and was the Commander. He also belonged to the Philatelic Society of Lancaster County in which he held various offices including President.
Jonboy is survived by a brother, Mark D. Bray, of Glendale, CA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Matthew D. Bray.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11th at 11:00 a.m. in OMPH Catholic Church, 320 Church Ave, Ephrata, PA 17522. Interment will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to your favorite charity. www.goodfuneral.com