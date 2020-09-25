John Michael Baumiller, 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William T. and Jean E. Thompson Baumiller. John served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are: his daughter, Jeana wife of Joseph Padula, East Earl; grandchildren, Chase and Andrea; sister, Sharon wife of Steve Price, Lancaster; brother, James husband of Tammy Baumiller, Leola; nephews, Ryan Price and William Baumiller. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joni Patterson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
