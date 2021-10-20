John M. Esh, age 39, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 and his wife Barbara S. Esh, age 37, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, both as a result of a vehicle and buggy accident. They lived at 69 Camelot Farm Lane, Farmville, VA, 23901.
John was born in Loganton, son of the late Benjamin M. and Lavina Stoltzfus Esh. Barbara was born in Christiana, daughter to Samuel F. Zook of Christiana and the late Lydia B. Stoltzfus Zook. John and Barbara were members of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are their 8 children; Alvin Z., Laura Z., Hannah S., Raymond Z., Isaac S., Esther Z., Marian Z., Rosanne Z., all at home.
Beside his children, John is survived by his step parents, Jacob and Lydia Zook Speicher of Honey Brook, 8 siblings; Isaac husband of Miriam Fisher Esh of Lancaster, Sylvia wife of Eli King of Fort Plain, NY, Eli husband of Linda Peachy Esh of Spring Mills, PA, Rebecca wife of David Stoltzfus of Gap, Reuben husband of Sadie King Esh of Howard, PA, Benjamin husband of Anna Ruth Fisher Esh of Doniphan, MO, Jacob husband of Emma Mae Fisher Esh of Howard, PA, and Melvin Esh of Howard, PA.
Barbara is also survived by her 9 siblings; Fannie wife of Amos Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Lizzie wife of the late Joel Glick of Sprakers, NY, Hannah wife of John Fisher of Canajoharie, NY, Sadie wife of Emanuel Glick of Leola, Christ husband of Sarah Smucker Zook of Christiana, Elmer husband of Rachel Keim Zook of Lancaster, Samuel husband of Rosanne Beiler Zook of New Holland, Alvin Zook of Lancaster, and Emma Zook of Christiana.
Funeral Service will take place at the home of Melvin King, 64 Whippoorwill Way, Farmville, VA, 23901, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST. Friends may call at the late home, 69 Camelot Farm Lane, Farmville, VA, 23901, from time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Farmville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
