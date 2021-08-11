John Lucas King, 7 months old, of 216 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg, PA, passed into eternity and went to live with Jesus on August 9, 2021. John will be greatly missed by his parents, Eli and Rebecca (Esh) King, brother, Michael, and grandparents, John and Emma King (Williamsburg, IN) and Melvin and Hannah Esh (Strasburg, PA). He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Funeral service will take place from the late home on Wednesday, August 11th at 1 p.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery. John 10:27-30. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
