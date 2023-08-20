John Linford Horst, 77, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The family will greet friends from 4-4:30 p.m. A Time of Sharing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please visit Linford's Memorial Page at
John Linford Horst
LNP Media Group, Inc.
Groff Funeral & Cremation Services528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
+1(717)394-5300
www.thegroffs.com