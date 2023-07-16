John Linford Horst died on July 5th, 2023 surrounded by love ones at the age of 77. Born on August 27, 1945 in Lancaster, PA he was the youngest of six children.
After his father's passing in 1965, Linford took over his father's business W.S. Horst at 20 years of age and turned it into CMC Inc. with his business partner, Steve Beiler. Linford retired in 2010. He was very mechanically inclined and got his pilot's license at a young age. Linford raced Formula Ford cars in his 30s. Also, he was an avid cook.
Linford married Sadie Beiler in 1967, and had two sons, Christopher Horst who is married to Jane (Reese) Horst and has 3 children (Joe Schelling, Connor Horst, Caroline Horst) and 1 grandchild (Jack Schelling) and Oliver Horst who is married to Amy (Gould) Horst and has 3 children (Owen Horst, Taylor Horst, Michael Horst).
He married Anne Reineking on April 12, 1997 at the Church of Annunciation in Oradell, NJ.
Survived by his wife, Anne Horst, his 2 sons, Christopher and Oliver Horst, his step children Kurt and Elise Reineking and 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Survived by his sister Mabel Eshleman (wife of Rohrer Eshleman) and Norlene Hess (wife of Jake Hess). Preceded in death by his parents, William and Ella Horst, his sisters Helen White (wife of Paul White), Elaine Horst and Mildred Horst.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Groff's Family Funeral Service, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Arch Street Center, 629 N Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Linford's Memorial Page at: