John Lindsey Herr, Jr., 85, of Washington Boro, beloved husband of Donna K. (Charles) Herr, passed away on November 28th, 2021. Born in Columbia to the late John L. Herr, Sr. and Margaret T. (Hasselbach) Herr, John was a lifelong resident of this area. After high school, John proudly served his country in the Philippines and Guam as a Seabee in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a man of many intrinsic talents including a stint as Mr. Lindsey in his own beauty salon after graduating from Emil’s Hairdressing Academy. John always had the ability to think outside the box and was known as a problem solver during his many years as printer and head mechanic at R. R. Donnelley Printing Co. His talent as a woodworker was showcased in his many lovingly crafted projects, including small jewel boxes, heirloom cradles for his grandchildren and many furniture pieces. He also enjoyed his years of league bowling, keeping fit at “the gym”, jigsaw puzzles and reading. His family also loved his cooking talents. His other passion was traveling. John and Donna enjoyed many cross-country trips, exploring all 50 states. Their travels also took them to Europe, Canada and South America.
John leaves behind Donna, his wife of forty years; one sister, Lynn A. McNaughton (John) of Columbia and two children, Dianna L., wife of Dennis L. Zimmerman of Lancaster, Michelle L. Kilheffer of Northampton; three grandchildren, Eric D. Rutherford (Anna M.), Allyson R. Kilheffer, Chellby R. Kilheffer Johnson (Charles D.). Pappy John also leaves behind his three great grandsons and squirt-gun buddies, Barrett, Yuri, Edmund. To his great joy, another great grandchild is on the way. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary E. Detwiler, E. Arlene Barsell and Margaret T. Schnell.
Services for John will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville