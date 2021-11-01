John “Lester” Witwer, 84, of Katy, TX died Friday, October 22, 2021. He was the husband of Nancy L. Williams Witwer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Barbara Musselman Witwer.
Lester received his Bachelor’s Degree from Penn State University and his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Lester was the President and Publisher of Denver Church Guide Services, Inc. He was the author of “God’s Plan for Your Success.”
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Lynne Witwer wife of Marieto de la Cruz of Pahoa, HI, David L. husband of Christine Bailey Witwer of Seattle, WA, and Sean Anthony husband of Charisma Bell of Honolulu, HI; four grandchildren; six step children, Keith P. Calistro of Hakalau, HI, Darren P. Calistro of Hakalau, HI, Dean A. spouse of Brian Tan Chu Calistro of Happy Valley, OR, Mark husband of Stephanie Symms of Hutto, TX, Neal husband of Kim Symms of Katy, TX, and Suzanne Symms of Rosenberg, TX; 12 step grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan Valeria Brunoff of New Holland. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Diane Mary Kuna Witwer, a step son, Kevin Calistro and a grandson, Stephen Anthony de la Cruz, and a brother, Roy V. Witwer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr officiating. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
