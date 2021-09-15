John Lee Hopkins, 35, of Mount Joy, passed away while surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, September 10th, 2021 under the care of Hershey Medical Center. He was the beloved fiancé of the love of his life, Allison Zerby of Mount Joy.
Born in Riddle Memorial Hospital, John was the son of Nancy Bell Hopkins Sioma, James Sioma, and the late Curtis E. Hopkins.
John graduated from York College with a BA in Philosophy. He most recently worked for Clipper Magazine of Mountville as an Account Services Coordinator.
John was a devoted sports fan, especially of the 49ers and Kansas City Royals. He was a movie buff and an avid reader. John loved his family, especially his fiancée Allison, and he was an amazing father figure for Allison's son, Clarence.
John is also survived by his brother, David Sioma, husband of Leah, and nephews Theodore and Ambrose Sioma.
John will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, September 18th at 11:00 AM at Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA 19365, with a visitation from 9 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In order to protect those at risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's honor directly to his fiancée Allison Zerby, for the care of Clarence.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com