John "LaMar" Huber, 70, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 at LGH. He was the husband of the late Caroline R. (Eby) Huber, who died June 3, 2018.
Born July 24, 1949, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Cleon and G. Grace (Hines) Huber. He was a member of Manor Church, Lancaster and most recently attended LCBC-Manheim Campus. LaMar enjoyed nature, traveling to the mountains and hunting. Most of all, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren
Surviving are two children; Cynthia J., married to Stephen L. Knapik, of Brownstown and Justin M. Huber, married to Sierra N. (Snyder) Huber, of Windsor; 7 grandchildren; Mason T. (Amber) Knapik, Marshall A. Knapik, Ashton M. Knapik, Aidan M. Knapik, Landen M. Huber, Audrey R. Huber and Carley R. Huber; one great-grandchild, Harper M. Knapik and siblings; J. Elvin Huber married to Barbara A., of Manheim, S. LaVonne married to Larry L. Shellenberger, of Mount Joy, D. Thomas Huber married to Fay I., of Newmanstown, R. Wanetta (wife of the late Eugene) Gerlach, of Mountville and Glenn D. Huber married to Lorie A., of Wrightsville.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing held at the Millersville Mennonite Church on Monday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Tuesday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in his memory to a charity of one's choice.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 320 Blue Rock Road
Route 999
Millersville, Pa 17551
717-872-2266