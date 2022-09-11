John L. Winter, 75, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, August 30, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Witmer) Winter. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Claus) Winter, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
John grew up in Reinholds, PA and was a graduate of Cocalico High School class of 1964. He was a former member of Swamp Lutheran Church in Reinholds, PA. He was employed by Sharp Shopper.
He loved racing and followed Sprint and modified cars. He made many trips to Indy 500. He was a fan of many but got his start in racing with Kenny Brightbill. He loved traveling, especially his trip on a Hawaiian Cruise.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, John is survived by his daughter, Janet Paul (husband, James), grandson, Jeremy Noll, and his brother, Donald Winter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Yvonne Druckenbrod.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com