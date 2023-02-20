John L. Stoltzfus, 95, of 14 Old Leacock Rd., Ronks, entered into rest on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Christian E. and Fannie Lapp Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Fannie Zook Stoltzfus and the late Sarah Fisher Stoltzfus. John was a retired farmer and owned and operated White Oak Greenhouse for many years. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are: two children, Aaron married to Lizzie Ann Lantz King Stoltzfus, Spring Glen, Sam married to Erma Glick Stoltzfus, Gordonville; 54 grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Glick Stoltzfus, Drumore; sons-in-law, John husband of Mary Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus, Christiana, Lester Smoker, Ronks.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Christian Stoltzfus; 4 daughters, Fannie wife of the late Levi King, Rebecca wife of the late Joe King, Sadie Stoltzfus, Rachel Smoker; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Beiler Stoltzfus; two brothers, Amos and Samuel Stoltzfus; two sisters, Emma King, Sadie Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be from the Gideon Smoker residence, 8 Old Leacock Rd., Ronks, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
