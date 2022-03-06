John L. Smoker, 97, of New Holland, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son of the late Reuben and Anna Lapp Smoker. He was the husband of the late Rheta E. Newswanger Smoker who died in 2003. John was a parts maker at Sperry New Holland and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed bowling. He bowled with Parmer Welding for 30 years at Blue Ball Lanes.
He is survived by: children, Clair L. Smoker of Honey Brook, Betty L. wife of Roger L. Shenk of Hillsboro, WV, J. Lester husband of Twila J. Smoker of New Holland, Ronald L. husband of Charlotte A. Smoker of Terre Hill; 20 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, a great-granddaughter and all of his siblings.
A funeral will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00pm. Friends may call at Garden Spot Village Chapel on Tuesday from 1:00pm -- 2:00pm. Interment in Eby Cemetery, Leola. Furman's -- Leola
