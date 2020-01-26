John L. Shuffelbottom, Jr., 93, of Lancaster, passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of 62 years to the late Martha E. (Myers) Shuffelbottom.
Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John L. and Elizabeth (Kale) Shuffelbottom.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was later the owner of Shuffelbottom Sunoco and Buck Auto Salvage.
In his spare time, John enjoyed watching auto racing and attending local social clubs.
He is survived by his son, Thomas C. Shuffelbottom, Sr. (husband of Geri); grandchildren, Kathy Baugus (wife of Dean) and Thomas C. Shuffelbottom, Jr. (husband of Vicki) and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Clayton, Andrew and Kendra. Also surviving is a brother, Howard Shuffelbottom and a sister, Evelyn Hatfield. In addition to his wife Martha, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Shuffelbottom and by a sister, Miriam Hess.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Graveside Service will be private at the convenience of the family in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com
