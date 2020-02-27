John L. Russell III

John Lingo Russell III, of New Holland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25th, at Pine Run Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Born October 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of John L. Russell, Jr. and Florence Phillips. Raised by his beloved granddad and mom-mom, John L. Russell, Sr. and Martha Victoria Bolland. John graduated from Collingdale High School in 1952. Thereafter he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the 40th Infantry Division in Korea. For more than four decades, John worked for the railroad– the Pennsylvania RR, Penn Central, Conrail, Norfolk Southern and CSX, before retiring in 1994. He was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. Prior to moving to New Holland, he resided in Springfield, Pennsylvania, where he was an active member of the Collingdale Church of the Nazarene. In addition to serving in various local church and district leadership roles, John first started teaching Sunday school at age 15 and continued to teach both children and adults for more than 50 years.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Marian (Pauli) Russell, his identical twin brother, Robert Russell, his brother, George Russell, and his sister, Florence Loan. John is survived by his three children: Linda Russell of Boise, Idaho; Karen Corbin and her husband, David, of Sierra Madre, California; and Jonathan Russell and his wife, Jan, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Harrison, Sawyer, Graham and Campbell.
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, relatives and friends are invited to the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Avenue, New Holland to visit with the family at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. celebration of John's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries in care of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene.
To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »