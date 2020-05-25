John L. Newcomer, 86, went to rest in the loving arms of his Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born in Manor Township, he was the son of the late J. Vernon and Hazel (Barley) Newcomer. John was the husband of Kay (Shertz) Newcomer with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
John retired from Suburban Propane Gas Company after 30 years of service and continued working at the Lancaster General Hospital Courier office for 15 years, retiring on the day of his 80th birthday. He was an active member of the former Bethel Mennonite Church, and went on to continue to worship, fellowship, and active membership at Landisville Mennonite Church. A proud member of the Letort Rod and Gun Club in Clinton County, he once said, "that this was his heaven here on earth." His welcome to new guests was always, "welcome to the mansion in the mountains," followed with a hearty laugh.
He served in Korea as part of the United States Army and later in life honored his fellow veterans by volunteering for Hospice, providing companionship for veterans who were under their care.
John's legacy to all he knew was to put your life in the hands of the Lord, love your family and friends unconditionally, extend a hand to those in need, work hard and walk with a purpose, perceive life as the glass is halfway full instead of halfway empty no matter the circumstances, and to find contentment in the simple things in life.
He will be lovingly missed by daughters, Denise Herr and Diane Black, wife of Robert Black; grandchildren, Stephanie (Herr) Edwards, wife of Shannon, Lauren (Herr) Pennel, wife of Derick, Rachel (Black) Schlegel, wife of Brinton, John Black; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Brayden, and Jacob, and his sister Bernice Miller.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris, and brother, Kenneth.
A private graveside service will be held at the Masonville Cemetery with Pastor Ron Adams officiating. John's life will be honored at a Memorial Service at Landisville Mennonite Church to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Landisville Mennonite Church Sharing Fund, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville, PA 17538.
