John L. Muhoberac, 75, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence. Born in Evansville, IN, he was the son of the late Lawrence G. and Marnesse (Addy) Muhoberac. John was the husband of Marion (D'Oriocourt) Muhoberac with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage this past November 5th.
John retired from Parkview Baptist High School as a teacher. John was an athlete and loved to play, coach, and watch football and baseball. He coached football while working at Parkview Baptist High School. A history teacher, John loved American history.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Marion, are two children, Ruthlynn Savoy, wife of Alan of Summersville, MO and Jon Muhoberac, husband of Joanne Conway of Dumfries, VA; two grandchildren; and a sister, Anita Fenner, wife of the late Pete of New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Muhoberac.
