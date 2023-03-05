John L. Moody, 59, of Lititz passed away March 2, 2023. He was born to the late John R. Moody and Carolyn M. Moody in Lancaster.
John was the creator of Moody's Creations, a salad dressing company where he created his own salad dressings. He eventually sold this company to Beanie Chuck Wagon. John loved movies especially action and sci-fi movies. He was also a member of the optimist club.
John is survived by his sons Travis Moody of Wrightsville and Eric Moody of Lancaster, his siblings Bob Moody of Mount Joy, Bill Moody of Columbia, and Ruth Nixon of NC.
A graveside service will take place March 7, 2023, at 11am at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 1916 E. Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
