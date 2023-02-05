John L. Lindberg, Jr. passed away suddenly on January 23, 2023. John was born on September 20, 1942 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to the late Minnie (Bauman) and John L. Lindberg, Sr.
John was a valued employee for 47 years at George A. Green until his retirement. John enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed watching NASCAR, UCONN & the New York Mets.
He leaves behind his sons, John III and his wife Debbie and grandson Tyler, Donald and his wife Hope and grandchildren Jazmin, Jamie and Briana and great granddaughter Grace, Michael and his wife Linda and grandson Nathan. He also leaves behind his brothers Warren and Ronald. John also leaves behind his extended family Roxanne Woike, Jason Woike, and Lisa Chambers. He was predeceased by his sister Anna Mary Kofroth, brother James.
John was a very well-loved man and will be missed by all that had the pleasure to meet him. Rest in peace John, we all love you and will miss you dearly.
John's funeral service will be held on February 11, 2023 from 12:00 2:00 P.M. at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury, CT. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
