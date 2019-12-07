John L. Lapp, 81, of 146 Iva Rd., Ronks, entered into rest on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Gideon B. and Elizabeth Fisher Lapp. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, John worked for Stauffer's Lumber Yard years ago and several other businesses.
Survivors include: brothers, Amos married to Katie Lapp, Strasburg, Ben married to Mary Lapp, Lancaster, Daniel married to Sara Lapp, Ronks; sisters, Lizzie married to the late Daniel Fisher, Kinzers, Anna married to Paul Stoltzfoos, Leola, Sarah married to John Petersheim, Christiana; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: siblings, John, Emanuel, Gideon, Susie and Lydia Lapp.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the home of Jonas Stoltzfus, 632 Georgetown Rd., Ronks. Interment: Gordonville Cemetery. Viewing: at the late home (Daniel Lapp's) 146 Iva Rd., Ronks till the service. Furman's – Leola
