John L. "Jack" Gummel, Sr., 72, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Trenton, NJ, to the late Aloysius, Sr. and Ruth (Rogers) Gummel and was the husband of the late Elaine Marie (Porter) Gummel who passed away in 2009.
Jack was a truck driver and veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved traveling and was always up for a long road trip. He has visited all 50 states and especially enjoyed spending time in Alaska, Hawaii and Tennessee with his grandchildren. He Also enjoyed collecting coins, 1900 to current, and casino hopping. In his younger years, he enjoyed partaking in softball and bowling leagues.
Jack is survived by three children, Karen L. Gummel, John Gummel, Jr., Christine, wife of Rob Yellets; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Shaelyn and Cory; a great-granddaughter, Delta, and three brothers, Richard, husband of Sue Gummel, Al, husband of Loretta Gummel, and Wes Gummel; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Gummel.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Gummel and David Gummel.
A casual memorial gathering will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, with military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA-Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603, or to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212, or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.