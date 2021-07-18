John L. Fisher, Sr., of Columbia formerly of Mountville, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was the loving husband of Fannie S. Petersheim Fisher. They were married 61 years last December. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Levi and Elizabeth Beiler Fisher. Mr. Fisher was an excavator and supervisor for EGStoltzfus builders for 27 years and later was a dispatcher at Manheim Auto Auction for 11 years. He was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship, Lancaster, Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, and the Mountville Lions Club. He was known as a hard worker and loyal friend and will be greatly missed.
A loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, John will be lovingly missed by his wife and five children: Mary wife of the late Junior Miller, Sarasota, FL, Sallie wife of Robert Burkholder, Lancaster, John Jr. married to Kim Esbenshade Fisher, Millersville, Robert married to Lisa Blantz Fisher and Brenda married to Brad Groff, both Lancaster; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elam married to Annie Fisher, Gordonville, Katie married to the late Melvin Stoltzfus, Brush Valley; sister-in-law, Emma Fisher, Kinzers. In addition to his son-in-law and brother-in-law, he is also preceded in death by: brothers, Levi, Jonas, Amos, Elmer; sisters, Hannah Stoltzfus and Mary Fisher.
The Viewing will be on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Burial will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery, Ridge Road, Gordonville on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at the Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Visitation with the family will follow the service. (There will be no viewing on Wednesday). Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions are welcomed to the church c/o the above address or the Mountville Lions Club, 218 Eagle Path, Mountville, PA 17554. Furman's – Leola
