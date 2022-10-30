John L. Felpel, 88, of Lititz, passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Harry S. and Katie (Martin) Landis. John was the loving husband of Orlena S. (Brubaker) Felpel, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage.
John worked as an autobody tech for Jones Family Dealership for 20 years and Messick Chevrolet for 13 years. He then worked for the Manheim Auto Auction as a Master Inspector for 12 years and continued working for the auction as a parttime driver.
John's passion was working on cars. He was a charter member of Lititz Grace Brethren Church where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon and church greeter.
John loved to travel with his wife and traveled to 45 of the lower states, Alaska, and Hawaii. They also traveled to 7 European countries, Israel, Jamaica, and Canada. It gave him great joy to be able to take each of his grandchildren to Disney World when they turned 8 years old. In his later years, he took bus trips with Brenda & Friends Tours, Stevens.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Michael Felpel, husband of Kathy, of Lititz and Susan Buckwalter, wife of Judd, of Mount Joy; 6 grandchildren: Ian, Madison, Jacob, husband of Moriah, Erin, Isaac, and Silas; 2 great-grandchildren: Ivy and Ezra; sister, Kathryn Garber, wife of Ben, of Carlisle; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Felpel, of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by siblings Anna Mary Felpel, Esther Felpel, S. Martin Felpel, and T. Lewis Felpel.
Funeral Services for John will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Grace Brethren Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the church from 9:30AM-10:30AM. Interment at Memory Gardens, Ephrata will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missions Fund of Grace Brethren Church at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com