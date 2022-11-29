John L. Brooks, age 60, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Mt. Joy Hospice Inpatient Unit. He was the husband of Linda J. Herman Brooks, celebrating 16 years of marriage on August 26 of this year. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard E. Brooks and Anna E. Argires Brooks Fisher.
John attended Grace Community Church in Willow Street. He was Road Superintendent for East Lampeter Township retiring this past March. He was currently working at Tony's Truck and Trailer Repair in Willow Street. John enjoyed muscle cars, tractor racing, fishing, and he cherished time spent with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 children: Danny husband of Marie Ondeck Schaller of New Holland, Megan Schaller of New Providence, Kaitlin Schaller companion of Ben Ruth of Columbia, 6 grandchildren: Spencer, Ryder, Sophia, Greyson, Evelyn, Paisley, 2 siblings: Richard E., Jr. husband of Linda Tragon Brooks of Strasburg, Beverly A. Wife of Kenneth Shoff of Lancaster, and 7 nieces and nephews plus their spouses and children that he dearly loved.
A memorial service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. with a casual greeting time from 6 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Jared Yordy will be officiating. Private interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com