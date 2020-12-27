John L. Atlee III, MD, of Oconomowoc, WI, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2020 from Alzheimer's. He was born February 22, 1941, in Lancaster to the late John Light Atlee, Jr., MD and Ann Stevens Atlee. Following the death of his first wife, Barbara Sheaffer, he married Barbara Sanford in Philadelphia on February 3, 1968.
Dr. Atlee graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1963; received his Doctor of Medicine in 1967 from Temple University, and a Master of Science in Pharmacology as a postdoctoral research fellow from Temple University Graduate School of Medicine in 1970. He was a staff anesthesiologist at the United States Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, from 1970 to 1973. He and his wife then moved to Wisconsin, where he was a Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He then moved to Milwaukee as Professor at The Medical College of Wisconsin. During those tenures, he was a member of and consultant to numerous academic medical institutions and professional medical societies. Additionally, Dr. Atlee frequently lectured abroad and was a prolific writer of textbooks and peer reviewed journal articles. In retirement he pursued his entrepreneurial interests by patenting and developing several medical devices. His many accomplishments testify to the Atlee family's long history of physicians in America dating back to colonial times.
Dr. Atlee is survived by his wife of 53 years; a daughter, Sarah Atlee Bauer (Eric); a son, John L. Atlee, Jr. (Amber); grandchildren, Jeffrey Mann and Brenna Atlee, and two sisters in Lancaster, Ann Atlee Webber and Elizabeth Atlee Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaretta Atlee Milgram.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John Chrysostom Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 180082, Delafield, WI 53088), The Alzheimer's Association (620 S. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214), or the Waukesha Humane Society, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
The funeral home arrangements are being handled by Myrhum-Patten, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. Additional information and a guest book can be found on their website, www.myrhum-patten.com.