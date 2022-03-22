{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}John Kuhn, 82, of South Belmont Road, PA, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 20, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Audrey Homsher Kuhn. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Carl and Agnes Rada Kuhn.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}John had been employed as a carpenter for over 37 years for the former Denlinger, Inc., Paradise PA.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}A proud veteran, John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with the 2nd Ordinance Company and was honorably discharged.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}His enjoyments were watching western movies, especially John Wayne, his dog {!W2AMP}#8220;Scoobie{!W2AMP}#8221; and woodworking, building cabinets and furniture along with his daughter Jennifer. He also enjoyed Lionel trains, and train layouts with his grandson Harlen.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer A. Smoker of Paradise; a grandson, Harlen Droege; and a brother, William Kuhn of Ohio.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Contributions may be made in John{!W2AMP}#8217;s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. shiveryfuneralhome.com{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
