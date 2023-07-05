John Kemper Messick, 46, of Pequea, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 26, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Linda S. Messick and the late Howard R. Messick.
John attended Hempfield High School and later obtained a bachelor's degree in forestry from Penn State University. He also attended HACC for electrician training and worked in the electrical field for many years. John will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and all things nature. He will be greatly missed by his dog and two cats.
In addition to his mother Linda, John is survived by his sister Melissa Messick (Scott Cramer), niece Vivian Cramer, and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in John's name to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com