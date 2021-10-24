John Kauffman Jr., 81, of Milton Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late John S. and Mary Dupler Kauffman. He was the loving husband of the late Victoria Gibble Kauffman. John was a truck driver for 59 ½ years for various companies throughout Lancaster County. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and nature along with spending time with friends and family.
Surviving are his daughters, Delilah Miller of Marietta and Violet L. Kauffman of Gap; his sons; John Kauffman III, husband of Cindy McConnel Kauffman, of Elizabethtown, and Clinton R. Kauffman of Milton Grove; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother; Roscoe Kauffman of Lewistown; and three sisters; Vera Arndt of Manheim, Velva “Faye” Heisey of Elizabethtown, and Rosalie Mayer, of Maytown. He was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11 AM-2 PM in the Family Life Center of Elizabethtown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
