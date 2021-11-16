John Kauffman Jr., 81, of Milton Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late John S. and Mary Dupler Kauffman. He was the loving husband of the late Victoria Gibble Kauffman.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11 AM-2 PM in the Family Life Center of Elizabethtown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
