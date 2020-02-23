John K. Stark, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown, PA surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Ruth (Smith) and Raymond H. Stark. He was a loving husband to Linda (Eyman) for close to 57 years.
A graduate of Manheim Central HS in 1959, he proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 30 years as a clerk and Union Treasurer. He enjoyed movies, traveling, boating, gardening and attending Drum Corps International competitions. "Pa Pa" enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren the best!
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his 3 children: Melanie married to Eugene, William married to Gretchen and Carol married to Kevin; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. "Pa Pa" had an especially close relationship with his eldest granddaughter Heather.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Home Health and Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr. Suite, 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
