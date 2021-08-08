John K. Kunkle, 86, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Elias and Bertha (Harple) Kunkle. John was the loving husband of Mary Lou (McLaughlin) Kunkle to whom he had been married for 65 years.
John was a graduate of Upper Merion High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Lancaster Bible College. He was a proud Navy veteran, serving on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier, during the Korean Conflict as part of Attack Squadron 135.
A member of Calvary Church, he enjoyed music and sang with the church choir and the Gap Male Chorus. He also loved to go hunting and fishing at the family cabin in Clearfield County.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by 4 children: Cindy Canzanella, wife of Bruce, of Moncks Corner, SC; John W. Kunkle, husband of Maxyz, of Willow Street; Karen Reynolds, wife of Dave, of Akron; and Nancy Harvest, of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren: Bethany Warren, Josiah Canzanella, Joel Canzanella, Jennelle Reynolds, Sarah Reynolds, Brandi Harvest and Joelisa Harvest; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dottie DiRomualdo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Norris.
Memorial Services for John will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in John's memory be made to Calvary Church Music Ministry at the address above. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com