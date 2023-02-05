John K. Horst, 95, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Intercourse, PA he was the husband of the late Lois M. (Dussinger) Horst, and the son of the late Noah and Dorothy (Sherr) Horst.
He owned his own tv repair business. Later retired from Manheim Twp School District and, prior to that, from Armstrong after 35 years of service as an electrician.
John was an avid motorcyclist for over 75 years and enjoyed bicycling, camping and was an active member of Fiddler's Green Camping club.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the U.S. Army 9th Infantry Division Military Police in Germany during WWII.
John is survived by a daughter, Lynne M. Buckwalter and her husband Dale of Lewes, DE; son, James K. Horst and his wife Cheryl of Milford, DE; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; twin sisters, Doris Krammes and Darlene Way. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Witmer.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 1-1:30 PM at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Brethren Village Benevolent Fund at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com