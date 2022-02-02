John K. Grube, 84, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster and raised in Lititz, he was the son of the late Abram R. and Annie S. (Krumbine) Grube. John lived a long and fulfilling life with his loving wife of 64 years, JoAnn (Boehler) Grube. They were married on August 31, 1957.
On February 18, 1954, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, honorably serving his country and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He began in Aberdeen, MD, for 8 weeks of basic training and then to a second 8-week basic training course that took place at Fort Dix, NJ. He went on to Fort Bragg, NC where he attended jump school with the 82nd Airborne Division, then to Ft. Benning, GA for Ranger School, and finally Ft. Gordon, GA for Signal School. After receiving his training, he was off to Fort Campbell KY with the 11th Airborne Division and was deployed to Augsburg, Germany. John was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on Feb. 11th 1957.
John spent many years working on the farm from a very young age with his dad, Abe, and helped many other farms in the county steaming tobacco beds, along with many other chores, after his discharge from the Army. John’s working career started Nov. 15th 1959 at Quaker State Metals. He became a foreman April 1963 in the Cast House, and retired from Alumax Nov. 1st 1994, after 31 years of service.
The Bear Mt. Camp was John’s second love. He spent his entire life, when not working or serving in the military, deer hunting with his dad, his son, and many beloved friends he called his second family. He also spent time hunting out west in Colorado, in the western Rocky Mountains, in Vermont and the Northern Territory.
From 1998 to 2019 John was involved with Landis Valley Farm Museum, Harvest Days, and Summer Institute both as an exhibitor and an educator. He and his close friend, a Lititz Historian, enjoyed working with hit and miss engines, restoring old farm equipment, and telling stories.
Along with his wife, John is survived by his son, John Anthony “Tony” Grube and his wife Lynne (Roby) Grube, and his daughter, Tammy (Grube) Brubaker and her husband John Brubaker. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jackie Grube, Jessica Grube, Curtis Brubaker, and Nicole (Brubaker) Grisham, as well as 7 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Donald Grube and Harold Grube and sister Dorothy (Grube) Ober.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned and announced by the family for a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Northwest EMS, Inc., P.O. Box 483, Manheim, PA 17545, or to the Brickerville Fire Company, 10 Hopeland Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com