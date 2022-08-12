John K. Gebhart, age 94, of Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Mabel E. Aukamp Gebhart who died in 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Chester K. and Wilhelminah H. Ezren Gebhart.
John served his country in the Philippines with the Army 85th Engine Boat Company. He worked for Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster.
He enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing parcheesi, and going to auctions. He enjoyed baseball and he played on the Smithville Church League in the 50's. He was an honorary lifetime member of Indian Run Hunting Camp in Potter County.
Surviving are 2 sons: John K. husband of Lynn M. Gebhart, Kevin P. husband of Tammy S. Gebhart, both of New Providence, 4 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, 6 step-great-great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Donald G. Gebhart, William C. Gebhart and Mae M. Sourbeer, all of New Providence. He was preceded in death by a brother, David C. Gebhart.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Saturday, August 13th, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or by mail at: National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. reynoldsandshivery.com