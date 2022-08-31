John K. Frey, 89, of Luther Acres, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Isaiah K. and Florence (Stauffer) Frey. John was the husband of the late Nancy Irene (Smith) Frey who preceded him in death on November 16, 2010.
John was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. He served two years with Pax as a conscientious objector in Germany helping rebuild homes. His time serving in Germany greatly impacted John and molded him into the person he was. He retired from Turkey Hill as a home milk delivery driver. John was a charter member of Harvest Community Church, now Cross Roads Church. He previously was an active member of Manor Brethren in Christ Church. John volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, traveling and most of all spending time with his family.
John is survived by six children, Sabina Rosentrater (David) of Bremen, IN, Ted Frey (Dot) of Lancaster, Suzanne Bradley (Kevin) of Lititz, Sherry Wengert (Curtis) Mont Alto, Sonya Raifsnider (James) Lancaster, and Terry Frey of Washington Boro; Eighteen grandchildren; Twenty one great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Frey, Harold Frey, and Clair Frey (Sharron); and a sister, Bonnie Dickinson.
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com