John K. Eberly, 85, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2021. He was the son of the late John and Esther Eberly. John was the loving husband of Linda to whom he was married for 60 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, John was also loved by his two sons, Tim, husband of Cathy, of Lititz, Tom, husband of Beth, of Manheim, and his daughter Kim Gross, wife of Mike, of Lititz. He is also survived by a sister, Joanne Gollatz. John was very proud of his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He also treasured his time with Maggie, their pet poodle.
John was a dedicated member of Lititz United Methodist Church where he served as a Parish Visitor.
After graduating from the former Lititz High School, John joined the United States Army. He served in the Army for 3 years with 2 of those years spent in Germany. He was also a graduate of Penn State University where he was awarded an Associate in Electrical Engineering. John would later use this knowledge as an employee of R.S. Reidenbaugh Corporation in Lititz, where he served as a project estimator from 1965 until 1998. John was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed woodworking, hiking and going camping.
A private memorial service will be held at Lititz United Methodist Church with an inurnment at Lititz United Methodist Memorial Garden, at the convenience of the family.
