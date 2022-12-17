John K. Burget

John Kenneth Burget, 61, of West Lampeter Township, formerly of Kinzers, passed away December 14, 2022, peacefully at his home with his wife and family by his side after a long 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. John fought hard and won his heavenly home! John was an inspiration to everyone he met.
John was the loving husband of 20 years to Sharon L. (King) Burget. He was a wonderful Dad to his pride and joy daughter, Madison. He loved his church family at Grace Community Church of Willow Street. He served as a warranty administrator for RV Value Mart and delivered newspapers for LNP.
He was a proud member of the Fire Police for West Lampeter Fire Company, loved spending time fishing, with his family and riding his Harley with his daughter as the passenger. He was always a friend to anyone he met and always was telling jokes to make others laugh.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharon and daughter, Madison; he was also loved by his parents Ken and Veronica (McCarthy) Burget, of Spokane WA, a sister, Kathy, of Seattle, WA, mother-in-law Katie King, of Gordonville, PA, father-in-law Chris King, step-mother-in-law, Ann, of Gap and so many other family members that loved him so well. He joined his son Mason Kenneth in Heaven, along with four children due to miscarriages, grandparents and great-grandparents.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 18th from 4pm-6pm at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 19th at 2pm at Paradise Mennonite Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10AM-11AM followed by a Celebration of John's Life on Saturday, December 31st at 11:00AM at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to his church at Grace Community Church.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com