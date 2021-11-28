John K. Bauer, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the only child of the late Karl and Grace (Himpsl) Bauer. John was the loving husband of the late Janet L. (Sheaffer) Bauer, and they shared 43 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2010.
John was well-known in the Lancaster area as the owner of Bauer Beverage. He unofficially retired in 2012, continued to work with the business and was a friend of the local community. He was a huge history enthusiast, especially the history of Lancaster. He enjoyed reading the LNP newspaper, viewing the comics, and doing the daily crossword puzzle. John enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams and coached at St. Joseph Catholic School. An active member of the community, he was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Club, Civitas Lancaster (formerly Sertoma Club) and the African American Historical Society.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John is survived by his daughter, Jill L. Hemler and her husband Michael, and his son, Joseph K. Bauer and his wife Geraldine, all from Lancaster. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Allison (Bauer) Saul and her husband Jeff, and Olivia Bauer, and a great-granddaughter, Carter Saul.
A viewing will be held from 6 – 8 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John’s memory to Resurrection Catholic School, 521 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com