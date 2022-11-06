John Joseph Fitzpatrick, 61, of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late John B. and Charlotte A. Feagley Fitzpatrick.
Jay graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Duke University with a bachelor's degree. After college, he moved to New York City and worked at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Barnes & Noble until his return to Lancaster.
Jay was always learning and took Latin, Greek religion, biblical, and mathematics classes. In his free time, he loved music, tennis and chess. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster.
He is survived by two aunts, Josephine and Sarah.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jay's Graveside Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend David W. Peck officiating. Interment in St. James Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers, memorials contributions in Jay's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
