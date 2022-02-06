John Joseph Corcoran, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Madolyn “Mickey” Corcoran, family, and friends. The son of the late William J. Corcoran, MD and Mabel (Kelly) Corcoran, John grew up in Scranton, PA, enjoying many childhood summers with family and friends in the Pocono Mountains, where he developed his love for golf and tennis. He attended Scranton Prep and graduated from the University of Scranton.
John graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1961, served a one-year internship at Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia, and then served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962-1970. Assignments included serving as a general medical officer at Walker AFB, Roswell, NM; completing his OB/GYN residency at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX; and serving as a member and eventual Chairman of the department of OB/GYN at Andrews AFB, Maryland. In 1970, John and Mickey chose Lancaster, Pennsylvania for its small city feel, the qualities of family life, and the rich traditions embedded in Lancaster County to raise their family and to open his specialty practice of OB/GYN.
A skilled clinician and surgeon, Dr. Corcoran dedicated his life and career to the health and well-being of his patients. John embodied the Jesuit concept and Georgetown mission of cura personalis, which translates into “care of the whole person.” He was a Fellow in the American College of OB/GYN and served as a staff member of Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital. John served on various committees at both medical centers, including Chairman of the department at Lancaster General Hospital. Dr. Corcoran’s credentials were top notch, but it was his manner and commitment to caring for his community that set him apart. He and his team created a uniquely special practice to serve the Lancaster community. It was a place where ‘everybody knows your name’. With great dignity and compassion, Dr. Corcoran and his team delivered true patient centered care.
Dr. Corcoran quickly became a trusted clinician and physician within the community- including to his physician colleagues and their families; the local Amish community and to his many friends. Over the years he built his practice focusing on healthy lifestyle, nutrition, and care of the whole person. Indeed, Dr. Corcoran and his team were an exceptional group, and they shared an incredible bond around their commitment to excellence. Long after his retirement, John enjoyed reuniting with past patients, and the many girls and boys, and men and women he delivered. It was not unusual for someone to approach John and his family to share that he had delivered them or their children - a testament to the special connection he had with his patients.
An avid runner, golfer, tennis player and skier, John led an active lifestyle with his family. All of his children enjoyed having a catch with Dad, whether it was a football or baseball; or shooting hoops in the driveway - it was just fun to do with him.
As a past member of the Lancaster Country Club he enjoyed golf, tennis and dining with friends and colleagues. John truly treasured being a man about town and every interaction was a special one to him. He was always a ‘fan favorite’ to his own children’s friends, simply because he cared to get to know them as well as he could. Within his own family, Thanksgiving was a special annual homecoming in Scranton, PA with his brother, sisters, and their families. He was an enthusiastic participant in the family Thanksgiving day football game which often spanned three generations of players.
John treasured his summer vacations with extended family for many years in Avalon, NJ and Cape Cod, MA. His and Mickey’s interest in exploring our country benefited their children, providing opportunities and appreciation for the beauty and grandeur of the United States. One of John’s accomplished goals was traveling to all 50 states with Mickey.
A devout Catholic all his life John, and his family were members of St. Anne’s Parish and then charter members of St. John Neumann Parish where he continued to attend mass and services until his death. He was a member of the health committee at St John Neumann, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County.
In addition to his wife Mickey, he is survived by his children, John Corcoran, Jr. (Holly Timms) of Snowmass, CO; Christine Liona (Steven) of Westford, MA; Matthew Corcoran, MD (Jody) of Margate, NJ and his six grandchildren, Abbey and Audrey Corcoran, Justin and Connor Liona, Brennan and Finn Corcoran. Also surviving are his sisters Rosemary Newberry (Joseph) of Cos Cob, CT, and Nancy Monti (Thomas) of Liverpool, NY; and his brother William J. Corcoran (Eric Palladini) of Washington D.C. John was predeceased by his sisters Alice Holmes (the late John Holmes, MD) and Jane Briggs (Graham).
A visitation for Dr. Corcoran will be held from 5 – 7 PM on Friday February 11, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd, Lancaster, PA, where visitation with the family will take place beginning at 10 AM until time of Mass. Interment will be take place on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Training Camp Foundation (www.diabetestrainingcamp.com/donate), the St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the above address, or The Juice Plus Foundation, www.juiceplus.com/fr/en/about-us/giving-back) For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com