Beloved comedian, actor, musician, and friend; John "Johnny" Robert Presto (AKA: Ol' Light Blue Eyes, Amos Karnacher), 71 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully following an extended illness on January 5th at UPMC of Lititz.
Born to the late Pearl M. (Hummer) Presto and Late John Presto in Mount Joy, PA on December 19, 1951. Graduated from the Donegal High School Class of 1969. His entertainment career was inspired by his creative activities and production skills developed in high school: marching band (trombone), choir, musical, master of ceremony, and talent shows. Attended Elizabethtown College and was an active member of the performing arts program.
He was employed by the Jay Group and previously Armstrong World Industries.
John's joy of performance and talent in music and theatre was a gift that he shared with local communities. He could be seen around Harrisburg dressed as characters like a pink bunny as he delivered light-hearted singing telegrams. His original parodies were sung as his alter ego of Amos Karnacher, the hip Dutchman of Lancaster County and would give Weird Al' Yankovic a run for his money. John had the chance to test this theory when he performed as Karnacher for Weird Al' during the opening act of the Amish Paradise Tour in August of 1996 at the Lancaster Host. Amos Karnacher performances were seen in local Lancaster County schools and libraries as well as appearances on Channel 43's "Pete McTee's Clubhouse, WGAL and WITF. John also produced performances for multiple years at Countdown Lancaster Celebrations (as both himself and as Karnacher) and Mount Joy Winter Fest. He graced the stages of: Ephrata Area Community Theatre, Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre (Lancaster), Susquehanna Stage Company (Lancaster), and Belmount Theatre (York). John also was owner and producer of the Johnny Presto Lounge Act which brought jazz and pop standards to local restaurants and retirement communities in Berks, Lancaster, and York counties.
The memories of John are cherished by his chosen family: Jaime Linn Brown (Stage Daughter), Daniel Brown, and Archer Brown; Stan Tucker (Stage Brother), Kathy Tucker, Melia Farrelly, and Josiah Tucker; Brooke Sharp (Stage Daughter), Brian Sharp, Lochlann Sharp, and Maeve Sharp; Glen Leib (Mentor) and family; Roger Thompson (Brother from another Mother) and Gail Chern-Thompson; Mike McDowell (Stage Brother) and family; Rebecca Bonanni (Stage Daughter) and family; and Joanne Ciscon (Stage Daughter).
An informal Celebration of Life in John's honor will be held on February 9th from 5-7 PM at the Wallick-O'Connor House, 4 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 (entrance is in the rear). Parking is available at Sheetz Funeral Home. A private interment will follow on February 10th.
Should friends desire, contributions on behalf of John Presto may be sent to: Music for Everyone, 42 N Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603, www.musicforeveryone.org.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »