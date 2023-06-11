John "Jiffy" T. Daveler, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Willow Street, June 5, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA, to the late Ralph Urey Daveler and Katherine (Ricker) Daveler in the fall of 1942. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. John went on to dedicate 35 years to PPL, first as a maintenance mechanic and then until his retirement, as the maintenance planner.
John enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to fish at Chincoteague Island. He also enjoyed hunting in Sullivan County and at Hatch's Hill. He was a member of the Cedar Hunting club, Southern Lancaster Sportsman Association and the Lancaster Archery Club. Family time was also important, and he frequently took family camping trips.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years Lynda Daveler; his son Deen Daveler and his wife Jo-Elle; his daughter JL Frankford and her husband Chad; his grandchildren, Jarrett, Jenna, Kylynn, Keana and Seth; his nephew Ralph Daveler and his wife Melinda and their children Cassandra and Luke; and his cat Buzzy. Along with his parents, John is proceeded in his passing by his brother Ralph Daveler.
Per John's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralhome.com