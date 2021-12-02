John Jacob Zimmerman, age 75 years, 2 months and 7 days, of Greenwood, WI passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center on Monday evening, November 29, 2021.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Longwood Mennonite Church in the Town of Longwood. Alvin Martin, Edwin Nolt and Marvin Leid will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Rueben Burkholder residence (W6730 Popple River Road, Greenwood, WI).
A viewing will be held at the Nelson Hoover residence (275 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata, PA) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hoover residence and at 9:30 AM at the Conestoga Old Order Mennonite Church. Officiating will be Ammon Weaver. Pallbearers will be Curvin Burkholder, Nelson Hoover, Leroy Zimmerman, Ivan Zimmerman, Jr., Michael Zimmerman and Noah Zimmerman.
John was a retired farmer and a member of Longwood Mennonite Church. His wife, Katie preceded him in death on September 17, 2018. John was born on September 22, 1946 in Ephrata, PA, the son of the late Aaron R. and Minnie H. (Hoover) Zimmerman. He is survived by two daughters; Anita married to Ezra Burkholder, and Ellen married to Rueben Burkholder, both of Greenwood, and 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by 9 siblings: Elam, Eli (Mabel), Aaron (Ruth), Ivan (Ida), Edwin (Barbara), Cora, Elizabeth, Vera, Ella Mae (Elvin).
He is preceded in death by a son, Elvin (April 1972), a daughter, Marian (August 2018) and a sister; Alice.
