John Jacob Zeiset, 58, of 1087 W. Main St., New Holland, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 29, 2021. He was the son of the late Aaron and Margaret Reiff Zeiset. John was full care all his life and was loved and cared for by family and friends his entire life. John was under Hospice care the last year. He always liked music and always had a smile for you.
John is survived by: two brothers and two sisters, Jonas husband of Esther Stauffer Zeiset, Lewisburg, Aaron husband of Marian Weaver Zeiset, Leola, Lydia wife of Isaac Shirk, Leola, Minnie wife of Allen Burkholder, with whom he resided. He was preceded in death by a brother, Amos.
The family would like to thank Hospice and all his care givers for their kindness extended to John.
The funeral will be held at the home of Allen & Minnie Burkholder, 1091 W. Main St., New Holland on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. with further services at 9:30 a.m. at the Groffdale (Frame) Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Burkholder residence.
