John Jacob Nolt, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on March 21, 2022, at Reading Hospital. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Harvey S. and Elizabeth H. (Horst) Nolt. He was the loving husband of the late Lena N. (Zimmerman) Nolt whom he married on May 12, 1963 and shared fifty six loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on November 2, 2019.
He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He was the former owner of John J. Nolt Oil Co.
John is survived by a son-in-law; Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman, six grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings; Samuel husband of Florence (Martin) Nolt of East Greenville, Ervin husband of Ada (Lauver) Nolt of Missouri, Marian wife of Paul Rissler of Missouri, Elma wife of Melvin Sensenig of Fivepointville, Elmer husband of Lena (Sommers) Nolt of Florida, Anna Mary Zimmerman of East Earl, Melvin husband of Miriam (Mullet) Nolt of South Carolina, sister-in-law Miriam (Sensenig) Nolt of Ephrata, and thirty-nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by a daughter; Susanne Z. Zimmerman, a sister; Alda Weaver, a brother; Homer Nolt and two brothers-in-law; Elmer Zimmerman and David Weaver.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Browse »