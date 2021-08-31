John Jacob Hostetter, 90, formerly of Manor Township, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Mennonite Home. Born February 4, 1931 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Aaron Charles and Bertha (Siegrist) Hostetter.
John was a member of the Old Order River Brethren, Lancaster District for 68 years.
Living at the Mennonite Home for the past 19 years had been a good experience for John. He enjoyed both the good relationships with his fellow residents and the daily acts of kindness from the staff.
John and his brother Aaron farmed together for 40 years. He had a keen interest and extensive knowledge of both church and world history.
John is survived by two brothers, Aaron Siegrist Hostetter, husband of Bernice (Forry), Alvin Wingert Hostetter; a sister, Alma Catharine Hostetter; and a niece, Marian (Hostetter) Conley, wife of Joseph; and four great nieces and nephews, Zachary, Isaiah, Rosanna, and Aliza Conley.
He was preceded in death by a step-mother, Catharine Wingert Hostetter and a sister, Helena Nye.
A funeral service will be held at the Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Rd., Mount Joy on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10 AM. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Friday before the service at the Sonlight School from 9 AM to 10 AM. Interment will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com